‘Foundation’s Leah Harvey Joins Julia Louis-Dreyfus In A24’s ‘Tuesday’

EXCLUSIVE: Leah Harvey is set to join A24’s Tuesday starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The film is the directing debut of Daina O. Pusic. Lola Petticrew will play Louis-Dreyfus’ daughter, with Arinzé Kene rounding out the ensemble. A24 had no comment on the casting.

Ivana MacKinnon will produce through her Wild Swim Films along with Helen Gladders of Gingerbread Pictures and Oliver Roskill of Record Player Films alongside A24.

The story is being described as a mother-daughter fairytale, the plot is being kept under wraps.

The project was developed with BBC Film, BFI, and Gingerbread Pictures. BBC Film joins A24 as co-financing partners, alongside BFI awarding funds from the National Lottery, and Cinereach.

Harvey recently wrapped shooting the first season as the lead of the new Skydance / Apple TV+ series Foundation. She was previously seen as the lead role in the National Theater’s production of Small Island, directed by Rufus Norris. She can previously be seen in Stephen Merchant’s feature, Fighting With My Family, as well as the BBC One miniseries Les Miserables for director Tom Shankland. She is repped by UTA and Curtis Brown Group.