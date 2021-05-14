‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Renewed For Season 2 By NBC

SVU spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime will return for a second season.

NBC has renewed the Wolf World drama series that brought Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler character back to the venerable franchise for the first time in 10 years, and revolves around the NYPD organized crime unit led by Stabler.

Danielle Moné Truitt, Tamara Taylor, Ainsley Seiger and Dylan McDermott also star.

Law & Order: Organized Crime was created by Dick Wolf, who executive produces along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski.

Law & Order: Organized Crime will air on all Law & Order Thursday night in the fall, with the newest Dick Wolf spinoff For The Defense kicking off the night 8 PM, followed by mothership series Law & Order: SVU, and Season 2 of Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10 PM.

At a recent junket, stars Meloni and McDermott teased the inevitable face-off to come between Meloni’s Detective Elliot Stabler, and McDermott’s mafia boss, Richard Wheatley, as the NBC spin-off’s Season 1 finale approaches.

“We have an altercation or two, or an interaction or two. You know, our courses must intersect. I think [Wheatley’s] going to get the short end of that deal,” said Meloni. “A lot of things get answered, but then a couple other big questions arise, so there’s going to be a continuing saga, I believe.”

The series is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.