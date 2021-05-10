E! Taps Laverne Cox To Host Red Carpet Coverage Starting With 2022 Awards Season

E!’s red carpet coverage has found a new host in Inventing Anna and Promising Young Woman actress Laverne Cox.

Starting with the 2022 awards season, the four-time Emmy-nominated Orange Is the New Black actress will take over for former host Giuliana Rancic, who announced her exit in an Instagram post on Friday. Rancic, who recently hosted E!’s red carpet for the 2021 Oscars, ended her tenure with E! and has signed a development deal with NBCUniversal.

In addition to hosting E!’s red carpet specials, Cox will also hold celebrity-based interview specials spotlighting trendsetters, tastemakers and those making an impact in the Hollywood community. The specials will air throughout the next year.

“Laverne Cox is a risktaker, groundbreaking pioneer and a fashion tour de force,” said Jen Neal, EVP Entertainment Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming. “As we continue to evolve the way we cover Hollywood’s biggest nights, Laverne’s passion for, and extensive knowledge of, the fashion community resonates with our audience and we look forward to seeing her shine on the other side of the velvet rope.”

Cox added: “I’m so excited and deeply humbled to be hosting E!’s iconic red carpet coverage. For many years I would wake up early on awards show days, get my snacks in place and watch E!’s coverage all day long. I dreamed of walking red carpets. Now, not only have I had several fun and amazing personal red carpet moments, I also get to be a red carpet guide for E!’s discerning audience and chat with my colleagues and folks I deeply admire for these very special events in their lives. I can’t wait to get started while hopefully serving up fashion fantasies for the ages honey.”

Three months before Rancic announced her exit from the E!’s Live From the Red Carpet, longtime co-host Ryan Seacrest shared that he departed the show “to move on to new adventures.” He started hosting alongside Rancic in 2006.