‘Last Man Standing’: Fox’s Michael Thorn Dubs Tim Allen Sitcom “One Of The Most Meaningful Family Comedies” In TV Ahead Of Finale

Fox is sending Tim Allen and the rest of the Last Man Standing family off with praise just days before its series finale.

“The show took a bold, yet relatable, point-of-view with great humor and sensibility that directly spoke to families. Tim, the producers and cast have been great partners, and I believe this series will go down as one of the most meaningful family comedies in television,” said Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment for Fox Entertainment told Deadline. “It’s only fitting that a show of this importance gets the opportunity for a big, proper farewell to its loyal fans.”

In its hour-long finale, Last Man Standing will bid adieu to Mike Baxter and the rest of his quirky family members and co-workers. The family sitcom, in its nine-season course, has gone through a number of changes in cast and networks. The Tim Allen-starrer first premiered on ABC in 2011 and ran for six season before the cable network opted not to renew it for a seventh season. Just a year later Fox picked up the well-performing sitcom for a September 2018 premiere.

Created by Jack Burditt, Last Man Standing also features Nancy Travis, Amanda Fuller, Molly McCook, Kaitlyn Dever, Christoph Sanders, Jordan Masterson, Jonathan Adams, Krista Marie Yu and Hector Elizondo. Showrunner Kevin Abbott executive produces alongside Allen, Matt Berry, Kevin Hench, Ed Yeager, Marty Adelstein, Shawn Levy, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, Pat Bullard, Mike Teverbaugh, Linda Teverbaugh and John Amodeo.

Ahead of the Fox presentation, Allen reflected on his time leading the series, sharing that it has been difficult to depart the project after nearly a decade.

“To be very honest, I have had problems letting go of this one. It’s just been three or four weeks and I’m literally just feeling better. Never have I enjoyed, outside of Home Improvement and maybe moments of Galaxy Quest, one of these jobs,” he said during a TCA panel. “This crew, from the guy at the gate to Radford inside, to people we ate with, I loved every second of this experience.”

The Last Man Standing finale will air Thursday on Fox from 9 -10 p.m. ET/PT.