Netflix, Sky Team For Writing Fellowship; Modern Films Snags ‘Lady Boss’; Monaco Streaming Film Festival Lineup; Silver Mountain Boards ‘The Edge Of Chaos’ — Global Briefs

Netflix, Sky Team For Writing Fellowship

Netflix and Sky have joined forces with Sex Education writer Bisha K Ali to launch a UK screenwriting fellowship for people from under-represented backgrounds. The scheme offers up to six successful applicants the chance to join a year-long program, during which they will receive £22,568 ($32,000) to write a spec script for an original idea, as well take on a placement in a Sky or Netflix writers’ room. “We’ve worked to design a programme that not only tries to remove some of the barriers to entering our industry, but provides the space, time and financial security to help writers develop their craft,” said Anne Mensah, Netflix UK’s VP of original series. You can apply here.

Modern Films Snags ‘Lady Boss’

London-based Modern Films has acquired Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story and is planning a July 2 UK/Ireland theatrical release. The feature documentary will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 10. Directed by Laura Fairrie and produced by John Battsek and Passion Pictures’ Lizzie Gillett, along with Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios, CNN Films and BBC Arts, the doc is billed as an immersive journey through the trailblazing life of the English romance novelist. Narrated by a cast of Collins’ closest friends and family, Lady Boss shares the private struggles of a woman who became an icon of 1980s feminism while hiding her vulnerability behind a carefully crafted, powerful public persona. Collins was also an actress, screenwriter and producer, and passed away in 2015 after spending the latter decades of her life in LA. Modern acquired the film from AGC International. It airs on CNN Films in late June and on BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer later this year.

Monaco Streaming Film Festival Lineup

The inaugural Monaco Streaming Film Festival Lineup (July 3-6) has announced its lineup, including the premiere of unscripted fashion short Off Hiatus, which debuts on July 4 at the Grimaldi Forum in Monte Carlo. Speakers at the hybrid event include MasterChef creator Franc Roddam and Mitch Lowe, the founding VP of Netflix. Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has previously been set as a keynote speaker.

Silver Mountain Boards ‘The Edge Of Chaos’

Silver Mountain Distribution, the Irish global sales and marketing division of Carey Fitzgerald’s Silver Mountain Productions, has boarded rights to Sam Uhleman’s debut feature film The Edge Of Chaos. The film was backed by Screen Ireland and produced by Juliane Wothe of New Stage Films. The psychological thrillers stars Aoibhinn McGinnity, who threatens to expose her wealthy Father Derek’s corrupt business dealings in order to force him to sign the successful family business over to her. Sean Mahon also stars. The film has screened at festivals in Cork, Chicago and Montreal.