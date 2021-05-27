La La Anthony Joins Season 2 Of Hulu’s ‘Wu Tang: An American Saga’ As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: La La Anthony is joining the second season of Hulu drama Wu-Tang: An American Saga in a recurring role.



Wu-Tang: An American Saga, from Wu-Tang Clan frontman The RZA, writer Alex Tse and Imagine Television, tells the story of the band starting in early 1990s. It looks at the group’s members, who grew up during the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, and tracks the Clan’s formation — a vision of Bobby Diggs aka The RZA, who strives to unite a dozen young black men who are torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories.

Season 2 picks up six months after the close of Season 1, with the Wu-Tang Clan having to overcome even more obstacles, odds and past beefs as they come together to create the iconic album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). Along the way, introducing more members of the Wu Clan.

Anthony will play Tracey Waples, a young, vibrant Executive at Def Jam. She’s on the pulse of good music and boldly speaks her mind. After seeing Wu-Tang live she’s completely invested, but her plan for the group might not align with their own.

The Wu-Tang Clan has released five gold and platinum albums, selling 40 million albums worldwide. The group is often hailed as one of the most influential groups in the history of hip-hop with a unique sound and distinct image.

Season 2 will premiere this fall. A specific date TBD.

Anthony will be seen in a recurring role on Starz’s Black Mafia Family. She’s also executive producing The Case of Cyntoia Brown, a limited drama series in development at Starz. She most recently starred in Starz’s Power and recurred on The Chi. She’s repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.