L.A. County Public Health Covid-19 Report: 29 New Deaths & 500 New Confirmed Cases

On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released new data on Covid-19, reporting 29 new deaths and 500 new positive cases.

While the Department’s data showed that hospitalizations continue to decrease, case numbers and deaths reported may reflect delays in weekend reporting.

Public Health’s data brings L.A. County to a total of 1,233,488 confirmed cases and 23,918 deaths. At time of reporting, 414 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19, 21% of whom are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Testing results have now been made available to more than 6,502,000 individuals, with 18% testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 0.6%, remaining at the lowest level seen throughout the pandemic.

11 of today’s new deaths were of individuals over the age of 80, with eight people between the ages of 65 and 79 succumbing to the virus. Five individuals who died were between 50 and 64 years years of age, with three dying between ages 30 and 49. Two of the deaths reported came from the City of Pasadena.

L.A. County Test Positivity Remains at Lowest Levels.

Soon, L.A. County is expected to enter the Yellow (or least restrictive) tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Econonomy. The move will allow for increased capacity in many sectors, including movie theaters, concert venues and theme parks, given that safety modifications like masking are maintained, in compliance with CDC guidelines.

Covid-19 vaccinations are available without appointments to all people 16 and older, who are either living or working in L.A.—while supplies last.

At present, one continuing priority for Public Health is providing vaccinations for those who are experiencing homelessness. Up to this point, 7,103 cases of Covid-19 have been identified amongst this population, with 206 passing away. As with the general population, cases are continuing to drop. But in any case, there are currently 122 providers administering vaccines to homeless people across the city.