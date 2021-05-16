Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Disney Stock Sells Off As Wall Street Processes Streaming Cooldown – Update

Got A Tip? Tip Us

L.A. County Public Health Covid-19 Report: 15 New Deaths & 306 New Confirmed Cases

Los Angeles
Kirby Lee via AP

On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released new data on Covid-19, reporting 15 new deaths and 306 new positive cases.

While Public Health’s data showed that hospitalizations continue to decrease, case numbers and deaths reported may reflect delays in weekend reporting.

Today’s numbers bring L.A. County to a total of 24,088 deaths, and 1,237,235 confirmed cases.

At time of reporting, 347 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19, 22% of whom are in the ICU. Test results have now been made available to nearly 6,634,000 people, with 17% of them testing positive.

Five of today’s new deaths were of individuals over the age of 80, with six people between the ages of 65 and 79 lost to the virus. The other four individuals who died were between 50 and 64 years of age.

Last week, L.A. County entered the yellow (or least restrictive) tier of California’s reopening blueprint. Covid-19 vaccines are now available without an appointment to all residents 12 years and older, at the eight County-run vaccination sites, as well as others throughout the L.A. area.

Today, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer called for continuing observance of health and safety protocols at businesses within L.A. County, to keep Covid numbers down. “With just 40% of LA County residents fully vaccinated,” she said, “public health safety measures, including masking, distancing, and hand washing, will help us avoid additional cases.”

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad