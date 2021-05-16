L.A. County Public Health Covid-19 Report: 15 New Deaths & 306 New Confirmed Cases

On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released new data on Covid-19, reporting 15 new deaths and 306 new positive cases.

While Public Health’s data showed that hospitalizations continue to decrease, case numbers and deaths reported may reflect delays in weekend reporting.

Today’s numbers bring L.A. County to a total of 24,088 deaths, and 1,237,235 confirmed cases.

COVID-19 Daily Update:

May 15, 2021

New Cases: 306 (1,237,325 to date)

New Deaths: 15 (24,088 to date)

— LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) May 15, 2021

At time of reporting, 347 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19, 22% of whom are in the ICU. Test results have now been made available to nearly 6,634,000 people, with 17% of them testing positive.

Five of today’s new deaths were of individuals over the age of 80, with six people between the ages of 65 and 79 lost to the virus. The other four individuals who died were between 50 and 64 years of age.

— LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) May 15, 2021

Last week, L.A. County entered the yellow (or least restrictive) tier of California’s reopening blueprint. Covid-19 vaccines are now available without an appointment to all residents 12 years and older, at the eight County-run vaccination sites, as well as others throughout the L.A. area.

Today, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer called for continuing observance of health and safety protocols at businesses within L.A. County, to keep Covid numbers down. “With just 40% of LA County residents fully vaccinated,” she said, “public health safety measures, including masking, distancing, and hand washing, will help us avoid additional cases.”