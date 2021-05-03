“La Brea”: New NBC Drama Series Set To Film In Australia

La Brea, the new NBC series created by writer David Applebaum, is bringing their production to Australia, Universal Studio Group announced today.

The Universal Group said the upcoming drama series is moving to the Down Under for principal photography, visual effects and post-production. The overseas cross is part of a larger effort by the USG to invest in high-end scripted series in the country.

USG chairman Pearlena Igbokwe said after having a positive experience with production last fall for Young Rock in Queensland, the Group is excited to bring more production into Australia. “Being able to tap into the creative infrastructure in Australia has been incredible and we are proud to invest back into our global production community. Now, we are delighted to continue our alliance with the Australian government and Hon Paul Fletcher MP for our latest series ‘La Brea’ in Victoria and look forward to broadening our partnership,” Igbokwe said.

In addition to Young Rock and La Brea, UCP’s Joe Exotic is set to film in the next phase.

In La Brea, a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens up in Los Angeles, tearing a family apart by separating mother and son from father and daughter. Part of the family find themselves in an unexplainable primeval world, alongside a disparate group of strangers. They must work to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and if there is a way back home.

The cast include Ione Skye, Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Jack Martin, Lily Santiago, Veronica St. Clair, Zyra Gorecki, Chiké Okonkwo, Nicholas Gonzalez and Josh McKenzie, who are joined by Australian actors Rohan Mirchandaney and Chloe De Los Santos.

Writer David Appelbaum (“NCIS: New Orleans”) produces with Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt and Ken Woodruff. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio, producing with Keshet Studios.