Vision Films Acquires Danny A. Abeckaser’s ‘I Love Us’; Level 33 Jams With ‘Rollers’ And Gravitas Bulks Up With ‘Resurgence’; Indian Film Festival Of L.A. Winners; ‘Lost Airmen’ To Freestyle – Film Briefs

Vision Film has acquired rights to I Love Us, a romantic drama from Danny A. Abeckaser’s 2B Films. Abeckaser stars with Jackie Cruz, Katie Cassidy, Harlow Jane, David James Elliott, Robert Davi, Jasper Polish, Greg Finley, James Madio, David James Elliott, Elya Baskin and Courtney Lopez in the ensemble, which wrapped production at the end of March after a shoot in Los Angeles. It will get a 10-city theatrical run along with VOD in September.

In the script by Kosta Kondilopoulos, a seasoned thief (Abeckaser) trades in his criminal ways for a “normal” married life after falling in love with a single mother (Cassidy) that catches him off guard. But when tragedy strikes, he’s forced to take one last job to pay off old debts and keep his new family together, creating conflict all around him.

Abeckaser (directing credits: Mob Town, Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story, First We Take Brooklyn) also produced with Wild7Films’ Kyle Stefanski and Mike Hermosa, and Above the Clouds’ Jeff Hoffman. Executive producers are Katie Cassidy, Ron Rofe, Isaac Gindi, Eddie Gindi and Gustavo Nascimento.

“I Love Us was such a passion project and a labor of love. I felt the movie deserved to be with a company that really believes and loves the movie like I do. Lisa Romanoff at Vision was the right person for this journey for myself as director along with producers Kyle Stefanski, Mike Hermosa and Jeff Hoffman. We are excited for people to see it.”

Level 33 Entertainment has acquired North American rights to Rollers, written and directed by Isaiah Smallman. The film will be available in theaters and on VOD on June 25.

The plot centers on Rufus Paisley (Johnny Ray Gill), a closet alcoholic and whose everything he loves is smashed together into one place: Rollers. He gave up a promising career as a musician in order to keep it alive, but the historic venue, once owned by his parents, is in trouble and he’s running out of ways to save it, and himself. His friends urge him to move on, but can he?

Kevin Bigley, Vicky Jeudy, Kate Cobb, Joel Allen and Spencer Rayshon Stevenson also star. Smallman and Tara Ansley produced the pic, which was executive produced by Tiffany Boyle, Bryce McGuire, Elsa Ramo and Eric Costello.

The deal was negotiated by Boyle and Erika Canchola on behalf of the filmmakers and by Andreas Olavarria and Kate Sheffield on behalf of Level 33.

Gravitas Ventures has acquired rights to the sports documentary Resurgence, directed by social media fitness stars Heber Cannon and Marston Sawyers (aka the Buttery Bros). The pic, which follows the shakeup of the worldwide annual fitness competition The CrossFit Games in the midst of the pandemic, will debut on iTunes and Apple TV on July 20, followed by digital platforms and VOD on August 3.

“With Covid-19 restrictions allowing for only 10 athletes versus the usual 80-100+, it’s the first and possibly last year we will be able to tell interesting angles from every athlete competing,” the directors said. “We are honored to have been there for this intimate event, and excited for the world to see the behind the scenes of what went on at the 2020 CrossFit Games.”

“The collaboration among the Buttery Bros., CrossFit HQ, and Gravitas has been smooth and it’s great to get the band back together,” said Michael Murphy, President of Gravitas Ventures. “Previous CrossFit films are immediate best-sellers, and we expect the same from Resurgence which is awesome in scope, story-telling, and quality.”

The Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles‘ Grand Jury Prize for Best Feature went toTamil director Thamizh’s debut film Seththumaan (Pig) as the 19th edition of the fest wrapped its run this week. The Features Jury gave honorable mention to Malayalam film Biriyaani, directed by Sajin Baabu. Ajitpal Singh’s debut feature Fire in the Mountains won the Audience Award for Best Feature.

The Grand Jury Prize for Best Short went to Karishma Dev Dube for Bittu, while the Audience Award for Best Short went to Aarti Neharsh’s queer love story The Song We Sang.

Freestyle Digital Media has acquired North American VOD rights to the World War II feature documentary Lost Airmen of Buchenwald. It will hit digital platforms June 15.

Written and directed by Mike Dorsey, the doc tells the story of the 168 Allied airmen in World War II who fought for survival in Germany’s infamous Buchenwald Concentration Camp after they were caught by the German Gestapo while hiding with the French Resistance. Facing starvation, disease, execution, forced marches, and even a bombing by their own side, the airmen are in a race against time to get out of Buchenwald alive.

Dorsey, Gerald Baron, Frank Imhof and Duane McNett are producers. Freestyle negotiated the deal with A3 Artists Agency representing Dorsey.

Here’s the trailer: