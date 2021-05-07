L.A. Pride Parade Canceled For Second Year In A Row, COVID-19 Cited

The L.A. Pride parade, one of the nation’s oldest and largest LGBTQ celebrations, is being canceled for the second year in a row.

Although the pandemic is easing in California, parade organizers said the large scale of the event made planning difficult. They vowed to return in 2022 and said they are working on that event now

“Safety was our No. 1 priority,” said Sharon-Franklin Brown, board president of Christopher Street West, the nonprofit organization that produces LA Pride. “It takes time to put on a parade, [and] we were not sure we were going to be where we’re at now, which is this amazing space where everything is opening up.”

The L.A. Pride parade is usually held each June during Pride Month. It was set for June 15 this year, a date when the state plans to fully reopen.