Kyle Chandler To Star In ‘Super Pumped’ Showtime Series About Uber From ‘Billions’ Co-Creators

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Kyle Chandler is set to star opposite Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the first installment of Super Pumped, Showtime’s anthology series from Billions co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien. The installment, which is based on Mike Isaac’s bestselling book Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, tells the story of the ride-sharing company that stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences.

Pivoting on Travis Kalanick (Gordon-Levitt), Uber’s hard-charging CEO who ultimately was ousted in a boardroom coup, the series will depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley.

Chandler will star as Bill Gurley, the plainspoken, brilliant Texan venture capitalist who bets his sterling reputation on Uber’s success – and then has to live with the consequences.

“Kyle Chandler brings deep integrity, authentic presence and undeniable magnetism to every role he inhabits,” said Showtime’s Amy Israel. “We’re excited to see the dynamic pairing of Chandler as the brilliant Bill Gurley and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the high-flying disruptor. With these two actors leading the charge, the series promises to be a riveting, wild ride.”

Each season of the Super Pumped anthology series will explore a story that rocked the business world to its core and changed culture.

Koppelman, Levien and Beth Schacter executive produce, write and serve as showrunners. Paul Schiff, Stephen Schiff and Allyce Ozarski also executive produce and Isaac co-executive produces.

Chandler won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Coach Eric Taylor in Friday Night Lights. His five Emmy nominations also include nods for his performances on Bloodline and Grey’s Anatomy. In films, Chandler was most recently seen in Godzilla vs. Kong and The Midnight Sky. He next stars in Netflix’s Slumberland alongside Jason Momoa and Chris O’Dowd. Chandler is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.