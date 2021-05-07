White House Correspondent Kristin Fisher Announces She’s Leaving Fox News

Kristin Fisher, who has been White House correspondent for Fox News since 2019, announced that she is leaving the network.

She made the announcement on Special Report with Bret Baier, telling the anchor, “This is my last live shot on my last day at Fox News and I’ve had an incredible run.”

She did not say what she would be doing next. But according to a source familiar with her plans, Fisher is going to CNN to cover space as a correspondent. A spokesperson for CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting from the North Lawn of the White House, she said, “I started out 6 years ago on the early morning weekend shift. I made it all the way to the White House, which is something that has been at the very top of my career bucket list ever since I was a very little girl. But I’ve just realized that there are a few other things on that list that I would like to try to tick off.”

She went on to “thank Fox for trusting me with this beat and for giving me so many opportunities. And Bret, it has been an absolute pleasure to work with you, the entire White House team and everybody on the Special Report team as well.”

Fisher worked with Peter Doocy, who was named White House correspondent for the network in January after the network announced that John Roberts would shift to a daytime co-anchor role.