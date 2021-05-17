Kristin Chenoweth, Jane Lynch & Heather Morris To Star in Dark Comedy Podcast ‘The Bystanders’ For Black Label Media and the Bleav Podcast Network

EXCLUSIVE: The Bleav Podcast Network is launching the new dark comedy podcast The Bystanders starring Jane Lynch and Emmy and Tony Winner Kristin Chenoweth. It will also mark the first scripted podcast from Black Label Media. Heather Morris will also co-star and produce the show with Jaclyn Hales and Ash Lendzion writing, directing and producing the show.

The star-studded cast also includes Oscar Nunez, Ed Westwick, Ki Hong Lee, Michael Hitchcock, Karen Huie, Matt Mattson and Jim Lau.

The Bystanders is the twisted tale about a group of neighbors who witness one of their own get brutally murdered in the courtyard of their apartment complex and do absolutely nothing to stop it, or so we think. As the tenants become suspects themselves, the whodunnit will keep audiences guessing the identity of the real murderer until the very end.

The series also takes a closer look at The Bystander Effect, which states that individuals are less likely to offer help to a victim when there are other people present.

“We’re thrilled to be teaming with Bleav Podcast Network and Kristin Chenoweth to bring The Bystanders to life. The Bystanders is a hilarious and timely cautionary tale about what can happen when we ignore those around us and resort to our worst selves. Jaclyn, Ash, and Heather are a talented trio who have assembled a stellar cast and crafted a series to remind us that sometimes the worst thing you can do is nothing,” said Black Label Media.

The first two episodes of the eight-episode series will debut May 25th. One show per week will follow until the stunning conclusion on June 29th. In addition to the eight episodes, each week an after show featuring interviews with the cast will premiere on the RSS feed. The Bystanders will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever you get your podcasts.