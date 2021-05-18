Kris Jenner Says Kardashians’ Hulu Series Is “Next Chapter” & Partnering With Disney Was A “No-Brainer”

As Keeping Up With The Kardashians ends its long run on E!, the royal family of reality television is moving to Hulu.

Kris Jenner, mother, momager and star of the show, said that the move to the Disney-owned streaming service, and its international compatriot Star was a “no-brainer”.

Jenner was on call at the Disney Upfronts to promote the new series and in perhaps the least surprising news of the day said that the family was open to “integrations and sponsorships”.

“Partnering with Disney was a no-brainer, we’re huge Bachelor fans and I love American Idol,” she said. “Hulu is the perfect place for our new show since it’s where you can currently catch up with every season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Hulu feels like family and they immediately embraced the idea of a new show with such open and welcoming arms.”

Jenner, who will star in the new series with various members of her family, didn’t give any specific details of the new series, which is expected to air later this year.

“This is the next chapter. In the new show, you’ll see us evolving as a family, fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they’ve been emotionally invested in our show just like we are. The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can’t say much about what’s coming but spoiler, we’re going to look fabulous and everyone’s going to watch,” she added.