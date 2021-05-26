‘Kraven The Hunter’: Aaron Taylor-Johnson To Play Spider-Man Villain In Stand-Alone Pic

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been cast as lead role in Sony’s Marvel film Kraven the Hunter. Deadline first reported last summer that J.C. Chandor would direct the film, which is a new entry in Sony Pictures’ universe of Marvel characters.

One of Sony Pictures’ universe of Marvel characters, Kraven is one of the most iconic and notorious antiheroes. He has had encounters with Venom and Black Panther, among many others, and is one of Spider-Man’s best known and most formidable enemies. The film is set to bow on January 13, 2023.

Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are producing, with the screenplay written by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk.

Insiders say Taylor-Johnson came on studio execs radar for the part after dailies for his upcoming action pic Bullet Train started coming in where his scenes would blow away top brasss. Taylor-Johnson plays one of the main assassins in the pic and according to one source, his scenes with Brad Pitt were so impressive that the studio acted fast to get him on the phone with Chandor.

While the role carries a ton of heft, insiders say some of the actors like Tom Hardy who are now playing comic-book characters, helped ease the pressure of taking on the role and after that one phone call, Chandor and Taylor-Johnson hit off that a deal was sealed fairly quickly.

He is repped by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.