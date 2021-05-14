Kobe Bryant’s Long-Lost Gangsta Rap Album Surfaces Before Hall Of Fame Induction

The late Kobe Bryant had a lot of successes in life. His 2000 recording of a gangsta rap album wasn’t one of them, but it’s now finally out there for the world to judge.

Bryant, who will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday, recorded the 16-track album, titled Visions, with a host of all-star support. Artists including Nas, 50 Cent, Beanie Segal, Black Thought, and Destiny’s Child appear on the recording.

Unfortunately, the album’s debut single, K.O.B.E. – featuring model and actress Tyra Banks – did not live up to Columbia Records expectations, and the project was quietly dropped without the entire album being released. This after Bryant released the single on the NBA All-Star Weekend, and performed it live at the game.

Bryant went on to release a handful of other tracks over the years, and appeared on the official remix for Destiny Child’s hit single Say My Name. But music remained a quiet sideline to basketball and other things.

The tracks were released today on Twitter by On Thin Ice, which shared a link to download the album on its Discord account Wednesday. Although On Thin Ice shared a tracklist that lists Nas as a feature on a track titled Thug Poet, the rapper isn’t actually on the song. Instead, it’s a sample of his voice.