‘Knives Out 2’: Janelle Monáe Latest To Join Daniel Craig In Sequel To Rian Johnson’s Hit Murder Mystery

The sequel to Rian Johnson’s upcoming sequel to Knives Out just added another huge addition to its ensemble as sources tell Deadline Janelle Monáe is set to join Daniel Craig in the next installment, which Netflix recently landed the rights too. Dave Bautista and Edward Norton were also recently added to the cast. Deadline first reported in March that Netflix was closing a deal north of $400 million for the next two installments, a historic deal for streamers. Johnson is back to write and direct the pic and will produce with his partner Ram Bergman with Craig reprising the role of super sleuth Benoit Blanc.

Plot details are unknown at this time other then Craig returning to solve another mystery revolving a large cast of suspects. It is also unknown who Monae will be playing in the pic. Production is set to start this summer in Greece.

Monae had a busy 2020 appearing the Lionsgate horror pic Antebellum and the Gloria Steinem pic The Glorias for Amazon. She is repped by WME.