‘Knives Out 2’: Edward Norton Joins Daniel Craig In Sequel To Rian Johnson’s Hit Murder Mystery

EXCLUSIVE: In the next big casting for the sequel to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, sources tell Deadline that Edward Norton is set to join Daniel Craig in the next installment from Netflix. Dave Bautista was also recently cast, joining Craig who is reprising the role of super sleuth Benoit Blanc. Johnson is back to write and direct the pic and will produce with his partner Ram Bergman.

Deadline first reported in March that Netflix was closing a deal north of $400 million for the next two installments, a historic deal for streamers. Netflix had no comment on the Norton casting.

Plot details for the sequel are unknown at this time, other then Craig’s Blanc returning to solve another mystery revolving around a large cast of suspects. It is also unknown who Norton will be playing in the pic. Production is set to start this summer in Greece.

Norton’s attachment is a good sign of how impressive Johnson’s script is as the Oscar-nominated actor has gotten particular in what he commits to with some of his recent projects that include Wes Anderson’s Moonrise Kingdom and The Grand Budapest Hotel and Birdman, which earned him his most recent Oscar nomination for supporting actor.

He’s has been busy over the last couple years on the film noir Motherless Brooklyn, his directorial debut that he also wrote and starred in. The film also starred Bruce Willis and Alec Baldwin and bowed in 2019. Norton can be seen next in Anderson’s The French Dispatch, which bows this summer.

Norton is repped by UTA.