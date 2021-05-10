Kino Lorber Acquires Dance Doc ‘Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones And D-Man In The Waters’

EXCLUSIVE: Kino Lorber has acquired North American rights to Rosalynde LeBlanc and Tom Hurwitz’s feature documentary Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters, which had its world premiere at DOC NYC in 2020.

The film brings to life the creative process that culminated in choreographer, dancer, director Bill T. Jones’ tour de force ballet D-Man in the Waters, one of the most important works of art to come out of the AIDS crisis.

The deal was negotiated by Kino Lorber SVP Wendy Lidell and the filmmakers. A theatrical release is lined up for July 2021, followed by a VOD release on Kino Now and home video.

Lidell said: “Not just a dance documentary, Rosalynde and Tom have delved deep into Bill T. Jones’s creative process, giving us a true sense of how the cauldron of art can make us think and feel.”

Choreographer LeBlanc and veteran DoP Hurwitz, an Emmy and Sundance winner, added: “Because this film is about the experience of making and dancing “D-Man in the Waters,” we filmed it in a new way that expressed the feeling of actually being inside dance along with the dancers. Yet, we made Can You Bring It to be more than a “dance film.” We wanted this picture to go beyond the chronicling of Bill T. Jones’s compelling choreography, to show how art, making it, performing it, and even viewing it can work to bring us out of our grief and confusion. It can help us to make sense of challenging times and be more alive. With the backdrop of our current crises, the themes in the film of love, loss, courage, and resilience resonate more than ever.”