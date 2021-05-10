‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ First-Look Photo Emerges As Production Begins On Apple Movie

Leonardo DiCaprio on Monday revealed the first-look image from his latest movie, Apple Original Films’ Killers of the Flower Moon. The long-in-the-works adaptation of David Grann’s novel is being directed by Martin Scorsese with DiCaprio and Robert De Niro starring.

Set in 1920s Oklahoma, Killers of the Flower Moon depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. The screenplay was adapted by Eric Roth.

Here’s the photo, per DiCaprio’s Twitter page, of DiCaprio’s Ernest Burkhart and co-star Lily Gladstone’s Mollie Burkhart. She’s an Osage married to Ernest, who is nephew of a powerful local rancher (De Niro). It first appeared in the local Osage News.

The Oklahoma-based Osage News last week posted photos of Flower Moon production sites in Pawhuska and Fairfax as the film ramped up to begin production. The shots depicted period cars parked behind a replica ’20s church and façades going up on vacant lots.

Scorsese is producing Killers of the Flower Moon alongside the Oscar-winning filmmaker are Imperative Entertainment’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas and Appian Way Productions.