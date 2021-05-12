Kiernan Shipka, Ike Barinholtz, Kim Coates, Liam James Among 7 Cast In ‘The White House Plumbers’ HBO Watergate Limited Series

HBO is rounding out the cast for its upcoming limited series The White House Plumbers. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina alumna Kiernan Shipka, Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project), Yul Vazquez (The Outsider), David Krumholtz (The Deuce), Rich Sommer (Mad Men), Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy) and Liam James (Psych) join Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux, Domhnall Gleeson and Lena Headey in the five-part series that revisits one of the biggest political scandals in American history, Watergate. The series is currently in production.

The project hails from Veep executive producers Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, David Mandel and Frank Rich, and Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad’s The District. The limited series is a co-production between HBO and wiip.

Created and written by Gregory and Huyck and directed by Mandel, The White House Plumbers is based in part on public records and the book Integrity by Egil “Bud” Krogh and Matthew Krogh. The series tells the true story of how Nixon’s own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt (Harrelson), and G. Gordon Liddy (Theroux), accidentally toppled the presidency they zealously were trying to protect.

Shipka will play Kevan Hunt, the president of the Smith College Republicans and the golden child of the Hunt family.

Barinholtz will portray Jeb Magruder, deputy head of the Committee to Re-Elect President Nixon, a glad-handing good-time Charlie charged with riding herd on the fanatical Plumbers.

Vazquez is Bernard “Macho” Barker, Hunt’s devoted right-hand man during the Bay of Pigs Campaign, now over-the-hill — and undertrained — for committing burglary, but too proud to admit it.

Krumholtz will play William O. Bittman. A fearless former prosecutor, he’s the guy who put Jimmy Hoffa in jail – but now is defending E. Howard Hunt placing him in the center of an obstruction of justice operation that brings down President Nixon.

Sommer will portray Egil “Bud” Krogh, a junior Nixon aide, who in an effort to protect Nixon’s agenda from leaks such as the Pentagon papers, unites Liddy and Hunt and unleashes them on the world.

Coates is Frank Sturgis, the Plumbers’ muscle, a daring former US Marine who became a mass-murderer for Fidel Castro, who then became an anti-Castro operative when Castro aligned with Russia.

James will play Saint John Hunt, Howard Hunt’s 18 year-old son, a sensitive aspiring musician, who is pulled into Hunt’s shadowy world of deception.

Previously announced Gleeson plays John Dean, and Headey portrays Dorothy Hunt.

Harrelson and Theroux executive produce with Gregory, Huyck and Mandel; alongside Fleischer and Bernad for The District; and Rich, who has a deal at HBO and exec produces the network’s Emmy-winning drama Succession. Paul Lee, Nne Ebong and Mark Roybal executive produce for wiip, Len Amato for Crash&Salvage. Gregg Fienberg also executive produces.

