Kiefer Sutherland To Star In Spy Drama Series For Paramount+ From John Requa & Glenn Ficarra

Kiefer Sutherland is to play a private spy in his latest TV series.

The 24 and Designated Survivor star is to lead and exec produce an untitled espionage drama that has been ordered by Paramount+ and comes from John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, who directed the pilot of NBC’s This Is Us.

It is Sutherland’s latest small-screen role after a short stint on Quibi’s The Fugitive, which premiered on the short-lived, short-form service last August.

The series stars Sutherland as private espionage operative James Weir, who finds himself in the midst of a battle over the preservation of democracy in a world at odds with misinformation, behavioral manipulation, the surveillance state and the interests that control these extraordinary powers.

The eight-episode season will be produced by CBS Studios.

2020-21 Paramount+ Pilots & Series Orders

Requa and Ficarra, who signed a broadcast-only deal with Fox last October, have written feature films including Bad Santa and Jungle Cruise and directed films including Crazy, Stupid, Love. Their next project is Apple TV+ limited series WeCrashed with Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway.

They will exec produce alongside Charlie Gogolak, who co-runs Zaftig Films with them, and Suzan Bymel, the Designated Survivor exec producer and co-founder of Management360.

The project also reunited Sutherland with David Nevins, Chief Creative Officer, CBS & Chairman and CEO, Showtime Networks, who ran Imagine TV when 24 was in its prime.

“I’ve been an admirer of John Requa and Glenn Ficarra’s unique body of work for some time, and I’m thrilled to be working on this exciting new project with them and Paramount+,” said Sutherland. “Reuniting with David Nevins makes it all the more special. I can’t wait to see you all with this show in 2022.”

“Kiefer Sutherland and powerful, heart-pounding dramas go hand in hand,” added Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, Paramount+. “We’re thrilled to have him and master storytellers John Requa and Glenn Ficarra at the helm, taking us on a very personal ride to uncover the truth. We look forward to introducing the Paramount+ audience to the service’s newest addition as we continue to expand our slate of original tentpole series.”

“From the moment we conceived this paranoid thriller, we immediately thought of Kiefer,” said Requa and Ficarra. “We’re thrilled to partner with him, Paramount+, Charlie and Suzan to bring this show to life.”

Sutherland is represented by CAA, Management 360 and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark. Requa and Ficarra are represented by CAA and attorneys Jeff Frankel and Joel McKuin. Gogolak is represented by CAA and attorney David Krintzman.

The series will be distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.