Scott Mescudi Joins Sci-Fi Pic ‘Crater’ For Disney Plus and 21 Laps

EXCLUSIVE: Scott Mescudi is set join the ensemble of sci-fi adventure Crater for Disney Plus. Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Billy Barratt, Orson Hong, Thomas Boyce and Gifted’s Mckenna Grace is also on board to star. Kyle Patrick Alvarez is on board to direct. The film will be overseen by Disney’s live-action team with hopes to shoot in the spring. Shawn Levy and Dan Levine will produce through their 21 Laps Entertainment banner.

Crater is described as a coming-of-age story about a boy growing up on a lunar colony who takes a trip to explore a mysterious crater with his four best friends. Mescudi will play Russell-Bailey’s dad.

John Griffin penned the script. The film was originally set up at 20th Century with Levy circling the directing chair but after it moved to Disney Levy chose to focus on producing duties as the film gained momentum.

Mescudi has been busy in the past year most recently seen in HBO and Luca Guadagnino series We Are Who We Are, earning some of the best reviews of his career. On the film side, he was last seen in Bill & Ted Face The Music. He can be seen next in the drama Dreamland opposite Gary Oldman. He most recently finished production on the Ti West horror pic X. He is repped by WME.