Khris Davis To Play George Foreman In The Sony Biopic From Director George Tillman Jr.

EXCLUSIVE: After a wide hunt, Khris Davis has landed the role of two-time world heavyweight champion George Foreman in the George Tillman Jr.-directed biopic which is set up under Sony’s AFFIRM Films label.

“We went through an extensive search across the world to find someone who could channel George,” said Tillman Jr “and ultimately, Khris was the only one who could encapsulate his journey so effortlessly as he went from one of boxing’s most feared fighter to retirement only to achieve one of the most astonishing comebacks at age 45.”

Sony; AP

In addition, Sullivan Jones has been cast to play legendary fighter Muhammad Ali.

The film will follow the remarkable life and times of George Foreman, from Olympic Gold medalist to World Heavyweight champion, Rumble in the Jungle fight with Muhammad Ali in Zaire, to preacher, then stepping back in the ring to regain the heavyweight champion at age 45, the oldest heavyweight champion in boxing history.

Related Story 'Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway' Moves Up Another Week - Updated

Frank Baldwin and Tillman Jr. co-wrote the pic based on the original screenplay by Dan Gordon. Peter Guber and David Zelon are producing for Mandalay Pictures. Production is slated to commence in October.

Davis most recently appeared in the Oscar-nominated film Judas and the Black Messiah. Other credits include the FX series Atlanta, NBC’s The Blacklist as well as the Tony-nominated Broadway play Sweat and The Royale at Lincoln Center Theater for which he won a Clive Barnes Award, Obie Award, and Theatre World Award for best actor. Davis will soon be seen in the Warner Bros’ Space Jam: A New Legacy, starring LeBron James.

Jones can currently be seen in Netflix limited series Halston with Ewan McGregor. His upcoming projects include a major recurring role in season 1 of Tracy Oliver’s Amazon series Harlem as well as an appearance in A24’s False Positive and Julian Fellowes’ HBO series The Gilded Age.

Tillman directed the critically acclaimed drama, The Hate U Give, based on the NYT bestseller by Angie Thomas. He has a number of forthcoming projects including a film adaptation of Thomas’ second novel, On The Come Up. Tillman and producing partner Robert Teitel recently signed a first-look deal with Sony Pictures Television for their State Street Pictures banner.

Davis is repped by UTA and Anonymous Content; Jones by Artists & Representatives and Authentic Talent & Literary Management. Tillman is by CAA and 3 Arts Entertainment.