Kevin Williamson Pandemic Thriller Starring Gideon Adlon In The Works At Miramax

EXCLUSIVE: Miramax has greenlit an untitled penned feature thriller from Scream architect Kevin Williamson set during the pandemic which Blockers actress Gideon Adlon will star in.

The feature takes place when the country locks down due to the pandemic and college student Parker (Adlon) and her best friend decide to quarantine at the family lake house alone – or so they think. John Hyams will direct the screenplay by Williamson and Katelyn Crabb. Williamson wrote the original story. Williamson, Miramax CEO Bill Block and Ben Fast will all serve as producers on the project.

Miramax

“Williamson and Crabb have written a story that intertwines the palpable fear we’ve all experienced over the past year and merged that with their ability to skillfully amplify our unconscious anxieties by utilizing the horror genre. With Hyams attached to direct, we know that this film is destined to become a fan favorite,” said Block.

Hyams is the showrunner and co-creator of Netflix’s Black Summer. Season 2 is scheduled to be released this June.

Adlon played Sam in the Seth Rogan-produced Universal feature comedy Blockers. She also continued on to star in Sony/Blumhouse’s feature reboot of The Craft and Focus Features’ critically acclaimed The Mustang.

Williamson is an EP on the Dimension/Spyglass/Paramount reboot of Scream which is scheduled to hit theaters on Jan. 14, 2022 with the original cast of Courteney Cox, Neve Campbell, and David Arquette coming back together. The pic is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Williamson recently produced the Miramax thriller The Georgetown Project starring Russell Crowe, Sam Worthington, Adam Golberg, Samantha Mathis and David Hyde Pierce. He also recently created the CBS All Access and CW series Tell Me a Story.

Adlon is repped by Main Title Entertainment and UTA. Hyams is represented by Echo Lake Entertainment and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman. Crabb is repped by Verve and Good Fear. Williamson is repped by WME and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.