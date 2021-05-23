Kevin Spacey Will Return To Film In Franco Nero’s ‘L’uomo Che Disegno Dio’ With Vanessa Redgrave

Spacey lost his role as manipulative President Frank Underwood in Netflix’s House of Cards in 2017, when the first allegations surfaced.

The cases against Spacey included at least 20 young men reporting alleged sexual misconduct by the actor at the London theater, the Old Vic, between 1995 and 2013. Then, in 2018, Spacey was charged with indecent assault stemming from an alleged incident with a teenager on Nantucket Island, Massachusetts, during the summer of 2016. He pleaded not guilty, and charges were later dropped when the the alleged victim withdrew and also dropped a civil lawsuit against the actor.