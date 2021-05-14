Kevin Guthrie: ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Actor Jailed For Sexual Assault

Kevin Guthrie, the Scottish actor whose credits include the Fantastic Beasts films, Dunkirk and Sunshine On Leith, has been given a three-year jail sentence for sexually assaulting a woman in Glasgow.

Per the BBC, Guthrie denied the charges and claimed he had helped the woman after she fell ill. However, his DNA was found inside her underwear. He was found guilty after a four-day trail and placed on the sex offenders register.

The attack took place at the flat of fellow actor Scott Reid in 2017. The court heard how a 29-year-old woman fell ill en route to meeting the pair and was helped into the flat from a taxi. Reid called an NHS helpline while Guthrie stayed behind to look after the woman. She told the court that she remembered her top being removed and being groped before he performed several sex acts on her. When Reid re-entered the room, the attack ceased.

Guthrie is listed as appearing in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3 on IMDB but Warner Bros has confirmed to Deadline that he was never due to appear in the film. Deadline has contacted his listed reps for comment.