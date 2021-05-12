NBA Star Kevin Garnett, Justin Baldoni Developing Feature Based On Hoop It Up Basketball Tour

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Garnett, 15-time NBA All-Star and league MVP, has joined forces with Jane the Virgin alum and Five Feet Apart helmer Justin Baldoni for a feature adaptation based on the largest 3×3 basketball tour, Hoop It Up.

Garnett, who acquired the tour in 2019 via his Big Ticket Sports LLC label, is producing the pic under his California-based production company Content Cartel with Baldoni on behalf of his shingle, Wayfarer Studios.

Grown-ish writer Lance Holloway penned the script. The teen coming-of-age sports drama is inspired by some of the most classic streetball tales and will channel the legacy of the Hoop It Up tournament and its place in the ethos of basketball culture, using the game’s grassroots approach as a vehicle to encourage diversity through competition and camaraderie, producing a lasting impact on the surrounding community.

Steve Sarowitz and Andrew Calof of Wayfarer Studios will serve as executive producers.

Garnett, who played a fictionalized version of himself alongside Adam Sandler in the 2019 crime Uncut Gems, has recently teamed with Village Roadshow Television and Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions to develop Lo Lifes: Stealing The American Dream, a scripted series based on the story of the 1980s Brooklyn street crew.

Baldoni recently directed Clouds for Disney+ and is set to direct a film adaptation of Katie Khan’s novel Hold Back the Stars for Lionsgate.