‘The God Committee’ Starring Kelsey Grammer Lands U.S. Deal With Vertical Ahead Of Tribeca Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has acquired North American rights to medical thriller The God Committee, ahead of its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, with plans to release the film theatrically and on demand on July 2nd.

Written and directed by Austin Stark (The Runner), The God Committee examines today’s organ transplant system, through the eyes of those involved and affected by it, moving between two timelines. In the first, a transplant committee has one hour to decide which of three patients deserves a life-saving heart. The other, set seven years later, explores the impact of that fateful decision. Golden Globe and Emmy winner Kelsey Grammer (Frasier) stars in the feature, opposite Julia Stiles (Hustlers, Riviera), Colman Domingo (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Zola), Janeane Garofalo (Billions, Younger) and Dan Hedaya (The Usual Suspects).

“We are thrilled to be working with Vertical,” Stark said in a statement. “Our film shines a light on the transplant system, while also speaking to the politics of modern medicine as a whole. Considering what we’ve been through this past year, The God Committee feels more relevant than ever.”

Stark produced his second feature, alongside Molly Conners, Amanda Bowers, Jonathan Rubenstein, Ari Pinchot, Jane Oster, Vincent Morano, Benji Kohn and Bingo Gubelmann, with Harris Gurny co-producing. Executive producers include Kelsey Grammer, Iris Smith, Joanna Meek, Raymond Masucci, and Richard J. Berthy.

Josh Spector negotiated the acquisition deal for Vertical Entertainment with ICM Partners on behalf of the filmmakers. Grammer is represented by UTA and Vault Entertainment. Stiles is repped by The Gersh Agency and Untitled Entertainment. Stark is with Brian Levy at Management 360. The Solution Entertainment Group is handling international sales.