Kathleen Turner Joins ‘The White House Plumbers’ HBO Watergate Limited Series

Kathleen Turner has been tapped for a lead role opposite Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux and Domhnall Gleeson in The White House Plumbers, HBO’s five-part limited series that revisits one of the biggest political scandals in American history, Watergate.

The project hails from Veep executive producers Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, David Mandel and Frank Rich, and Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad’s The District. The limited series is a co-production between HBO and wiip.

Created and written by Gregory and Huyck and directed by Mandel, The White House Plumbers is based part on public records and the book Integrity by Egil “Bud” Krogh and Matthew Krogh. The series tells the true story of how Nixon’s own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt (Harrelson), and G. Gordon Liddy (Theroux), accidentally toppled the presidency they zealously were trying to protect.

Turner will play Dita Beard, a crusty, foul-mouthed lobbyist for the ITT corporation involved in some dirty deals with the Nixon Administration.

Harrelson and Theroux executive produce with Gregory, Huyck and Mandel; alongside Fleischer and Bernad for The District; and Rich, who has a deal at HBO and exec produces the network’s Emmy-winning drama Succession. Paul Lee, Nne Ebong and Mark Roybal executive produce for wiip, Len Amato for Crash&Salvage. Gregg Fienberg also executive produces.

Oscar-nominated Turner portrays Roz opposite Michael Douglas on Chuck Lorre’s comedy The Kominsky Method, which is heading into its third and final season on Netflix. She was seen in a guest-starring role on another Lorre comedy series, CBS’ Mom. She also starred in the “These Old Bones” episode of Netflix’s Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings anthology series, which earned an Emmy nomination for an Outstanding TV Movie. Turner is repped by Buchwald and Group Culture.