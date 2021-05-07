Kaley Cuoco’s Yes, Norman Banner Lands Rights To Katie Russell’s ‘A Season With Mom’

EXCLUSIVE: Kaley Cuoco’s Yes, Norman Productions has acquired the rights to Katie Russell Newland’s A Season With Mom.

The book tells Russell’s story as a cancer survivor and baseball enthusiast, who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime: visiting all thirty Major League Baseball parks in one season. Along the way, she shares memories and reflections of her baseball-loving mother, who died of cancer before her and Katie could check this item off their bucket list together.

Harper Collins published the book on May 6.

A Season With Mom joins a long list of projects that Yes, Norman is currently developing which includes the second season of critically acclaimed The Flight Attendant, for which Cuoco received nominations for Golden Globes, SAG, Critics Choice, etc., the animated series Harley Quinn and the upcoming limited series about Doris Day.