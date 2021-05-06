K-Pop Competition Series In The Works With MGM & Korea’s SM Entertainment

K-pop is so hot right now.

The Korean pop movement that has spawned the likes of BTS and Blackpink is getting another competition series.

MGM and Korea’s SM Entertainment, founded by Soo-Man Lee, are developing a reality series to find the latest member of K-pop band NCT.

It comes after Deadline revealed that HBO Max was developing a K-pop boy band competition series out of Latin America.

The MGM/ SM Entertainment untitled series, which is open to young men between the ages of 13-25, will see America’s most talented emerging artists compete against each other to win a coveted spot in the NCT Universe. NCT is currently comprised of 23 members from across the globe, who also make up the sub-groups NCT 127, NCT DREAM, and WayV.

Related Story K-Pop Latin American Boy Band Competition Series In The Works At HBO Max

Once chosen, the contestants will be sent to Seoul, South Korea to attend K-Pop bootcamp at the SM Campus. In each episode, they will compete in challenges designed to test their dance skills, vocals and style, and will be judged and mentored by K Soo-Man Lee and a variety of current NCT superstars including NCT 127.

Soo-Man Lee and SM Entertainment have developed numerous K-pop stars over the years and is known for creating the Korean wave, otherwise known as Hallyu, with artists such as H.O.T. and BoA.

“This series is exactly the type of innovative programming that MGM is committed to creating on a global scale,” said MGM Worldwide Television Group Chairman Mark Burnett . “K-Pop is more than a genre of music; it’s a cultural phenomenon and we’re so excited to partner with the incredible Soo-Man Lee and the team at SM to bring K-Pop to the U.S.”

“I’m happy to be able to proceed with the global audition project together with producer Mark Burnett and MGM. I look forward to making an unconventional audition show that all music fans around the world can enjoy,” added Soo-Man Lee. “We aim to help the contestants show their unlimited potential in becoming true artists. I hope the audience enjoys watching the journey of new stars being born in Hollywood, that will be promoted as NCT-Hollywood in the global market in the future.”