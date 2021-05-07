Justin Hartley, Angourie Rice, Sam Richardson, Others Join Rebel Wilson In Paramount Players’ ‘Senior Year’

EXCLUSIVE: Justin Hartley, Angourie Rice, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland and Chris Parnell are set to join Rebel Wilson in the high school comedy Senior Year, with Alex Hardcastle on board to direct. Wilson also is producing along with Todd Garner and Chris Bender. Brandon Scott Jones is writing the script based on a spec from Andrew Knauer and Arthur Pielli.

The story follows a cheerleader who wakes up after a 20-year coma and returns to high school to try to regain her status and claim the prom queen crown that eluded her. Jeremy Stein and Jake Wagner are exec producing.

Paramount Players has committed to creating hit genre films from unique, contemporary voices and properties and with Paramount Pictures tapping former Fox exec Jeremy Kramer to oversee the studio last year, development has begun to ramp up since the top of the year.

Hartley is best known as one of the big three on NBC’s hit drama series This Is Us. On the film side, his recent credits include The Hunt, Jexi and Little. He is repped by CAA.

Rice appears the hit HBO series Mare of Easttown as Kate Winslet’s daughter. She also returns as Betty Bryant in Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. She is repped by Catherine Poulton Management and WME.

Richardson is best known for his role on Veep and next can be seen in Amazon’s The Tomorrow War. He is repped by UTA and Artist First.

Chao was most recently in HBO Max series Love Life as Anna Kendrick’s best friend. She is repped by CAA and B Company.

Holland’s was most recently seen in Hulu’s Happiest Season. She is repped by ICM Partners and Atlas Artist.

Parnell can be seen next in 20th Century’s Home Alone reboot. He is repped by Rise Management and UTA.