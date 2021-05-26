You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘NewsBeat’: Drag Queens Nina West, Bianca Del Rio & More Unite For News Show From Politicon, EP Clay Aiken

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Amazon Sets $8.45M Deal To Buy MGM; Bezos Weighs In; James Bond, 'Apprentice' Outtakes Updates
Read the full story

‘Just Beyond’: Christine Ko, Malcolm Barrett, Sally Pressman, Cedric Joe, Riki Lindhome, Tim Heidecker Among 17 Cast In Disney+ Series

(Top L-R) Christine Ko, Malcolm Barrett, Sally Pressman, (Bottom L-R) Cedric Joe, Riki Lindhome and Tim Heidecker Disney

Christine Ko (Dave), Malcolm Barrett (Genius: Aretha), Sally Pressman (Good Girls), Cedric Joe (Women of the Movement), Riki Lindhome (Another Period) and Tim Heidecker (Moonbase 8) are among 17 cast in Disney+’s Just Beyond, a supernatural anthology series from writer Seth Grahame-Smith and 20th Television, part of Disney TV Studios.

Gabriel Bateman (The Mosquito Coast), Cyrus Arnold (8-BIT Christmas), Arjun Athalye (Are You Afraid of the Dark: Curse of the Shadows), Jack Gore (Things Heard and Seen), newcomer Logan Gray, Elisha Henig (Ramy), Rachel Marsh (NCIS: Los Angeles), Jy Prishkulnik (Escala), Megan Stott (Little Fires Everywhere), Henry Thomas (The Haunting of Bly Manor) and Izabela Vidovic (Wonder) round out the cast of the series based on the bestselling Boom! Studios graphic novel series from iconic children’s writer R.L. Stine (Goosebumps). They join previously announced series leads Mckenna Grace and Lexi Underwood.

2020-21 Disney+ Pilots &amp; Series Orders

(Clockwise from top let) Arjun Athalye, Cyrus Arnold, Elisha Henig, Izabela Vidovic Henry Thomas and Gabriel Bateman Disney

Written by Grahame-Smith, Just Beyond is an eight-episode anthology series that tells astonishing and thought-provoking stories of a reality just beyond the one we know. Each episode introduces viewers to a new cast of characters who must go on a surprising journey of self-discovery in a supernatural world of witches, aliens, ghosts and parallel universes.

(L-R) Jack Gore, Jy Prishkulnik, Logan Gray, Megan Stott and Rachel Marsh Disney

Grahame-Smith also serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Ross Richie, Stephen Christy and Mark Ambrose of BOOM!. Stine is attached as co-executive producer. Just Beyond is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad