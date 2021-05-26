‘Just Beyond’: Christine Ko, Malcolm Barrett, Sally Pressman, Cedric Joe, Riki Lindhome, Tim Heidecker Among 17 Cast In Disney+ Series

Christine Ko (Dave), Malcolm Barrett (Genius: Aretha), Sally Pressman (Good Girls), Cedric Joe (Women of the Movement), Riki Lindhome (Another Period) and Tim Heidecker (Moonbase 8) are among 17 cast in Disney+’s Just Beyond, a supernatural anthology series from writer Seth Grahame-Smith and 20th Television, part of Disney TV Studios.

Gabriel Bateman (The Mosquito Coast), Cyrus Arnold (8-BIT Christmas), Arjun Athalye (Are You Afraid of the Dark: Curse of the Shadows), Jack Gore (Things Heard and Seen), newcomer Logan Gray, Elisha Henig (Ramy), Rachel Marsh (NCIS: Los Angeles), Jy Prishkulnik (Escala), Megan Stott (Little Fires Everywhere), Henry Thomas (The Haunting of Bly Manor) and Izabela Vidovic (Wonder) round out the cast of the series based on the bestselling Boom! Studios graphic novel series from iconic children’s writer R.L. Stine (Goosebumps). They join previously announced series leads Mckenna Grace and Lexi Underwood.

(Clockwise from top let) Arjun Athalye, Cyrus Arnold, Elisha Henig, Izabela Vidovic Henry Thomas and Gabriel Bateman Disney

Written by Grahame-Smith, Just Beyond is an eight-episode anthology series that tells astonishing and thought-provoking stories of a reality just beyond the one we know. Each episode introduces viewers to a new cast of characters who must go on a surprising journey of self-discovery in a supernatural world of witches, aliens, ghosts and parallel universes.

(L-R) Jack Gore, Jy Prishkulnik, Logan Gray, Megan Stott and Rachel Marsh Disney

Grahame-Smith also serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Ross Richie, Stephen Christy and Mark Ambrose of BOOM!. Stine is attached as co-executive producer. Just Beyond is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.