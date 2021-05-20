Juliette Binoche Joins Michael Peterson Limited Series ‘The Staircase’ At HBO Max

EXCLUSIVE: Juliette Binoche is set to star alongside Toni Collette, Colin Firth and Rosemarie DeWitt in The Staircase, HBO Max’s drama limited series adaptation based on the true-crime docuseries.

The eight-episode series from Antonio Campos, who directed the Rebecca Hall-fronted feature Christine, and American Crime Story writer Maggie Cohn, explores the life of Michael Peterson (Firth), his sprawling North Carolina family and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen (Collette).

Binoche’s character is being kept under wraps.

The series is based on the docuseries and various books and reports on the case. Michael Peterson was convicted of murdering Kathleen in 2001, a charge that was reduced to manslaughter in 2017, and Peterson subsequently was released from prison. He had claimed his wife died after falling down the stairs at their home after consuming alcohol and Valium, but an autopsy concluded she died from multiple injuries, including blows to the back of her head with a blunt object.

Jean-Xavier de Lestrade’s docuseries premiered in 2004 and was released on Netflix as a 13-episode series in 2018.

The Staircase is written and executive produced by Campos and Cohn, who also serve as showrunners. The series is a co-production between HBO Max and Annapurna TV.

The role marks Binoche’s first major foray into American television. Known for her Oscar-winning role in The English Patient, Binoche will next be seen starring alongside Vincent Lindon in Claire Denis’ Fire. She’s repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment.