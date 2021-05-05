Julianne Nicholson To Headline & EP ‘Separation Anxiety’ TV Series Based On Book In Works At Wiip

EXCLUSIVE: Coming off their collaboration on the HBO limited series Mare of Easttown, Julianne Nicholson and Wiip have reteamed for a new series project.

The independent studio has optioned the rights to author Laura Zigman’s bestselling novel Separation Anxiety, to develop as a premium TV series headlined by Nicholson. In addition to starring, Nicholson executive produces with Zigman and wiip’s Paul Lee and Mark Roybal.

Separation Anxiety centers on Judy, who will be played by Nicholson. It is described as an honest and humorous portrait of a wife and mother in limbo, examining the ebb and flow of her most important relationships, her career and ultimately, her self-worth. The novel taps into the insecurities and anxieties that most keep under wraps with a voice that is at once gleefully irreverent and genuinely touching.

“I fell in love with Judy on page one and she drew me in deeper with every accidental revelation along the way,” Nicholson said. “She has landed in ‘middle age’ and nothing looks like she thought it would. Laura Zigman has drawn a beautifully relatable, and very funny, world of characters. I am so excited to re-team with Mark and wiip to bring Judy’s ups and downs to life on screen.”

Published by Ecco, an imprint of HarperCollins, Separation Anxiety was named to the Most Anticipated and Best Books lists of 2020 and was a finalist for the Joyce Carol Oates Prize.

“As a huge admirer of Julianne’s work — the intelligence, compassion, and realness she brings to every role — I couldn’t be more thrilled that my novel is in her hands. I can’t wait to see what she and the whole wiip team does with the story,” said Zigman.

Nicholson currently stars opposite Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown, which is produced by wiip.

“It’s been a thrill to see audiences and critics rave about Julianne’s brilliant performance in Mare of Easttown,” said Roybal. “Watching her craft that performance every day on set was a career highlight for me, and now I have the privilege of producing with her. I can’t wait for the world to see what Julianne will do with Laura Zigman’s beautifully funny heroine, Judy, in Separation Anxiety.”

Zigman is the author of Animal Husbandry, which was turned into the movie Someone Like You, starring Hugh Jackman and Ashley Judd. She is also the author of Dating Big Bird, Piece of Work and Her. She also produced a popular online series of animated videos, Annoying Conversations. Zigman is represented by Stephanie Rostan at Levine Greenberg Rostan Literary Agency and WME.

Nicholson, who recently starred in HBO’s The Outsider, just signed on to play Cranny McKinney in HBO’s untitled Lakers series. She is repped by UTA.