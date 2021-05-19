Julia Louis-Dreyfus To Star In A24 Pic ‘Tuesday’; Lola Petticrew And Arinzé Kene Also On Board

Daina O. Pusic has set her debut feature film Tuesday at A24, with Julia Louis-Dreyfus on board to star. Lola Petticrew will co-star opposite Louis-Dreyfus as her daughter, with Arinzé Kene rounding out the ensemble.

Ivana MacKinnon will produce through her Wild Swim Films along with Helen Gladders of Gingerbread Pictures and Oliver Roskill of Record Player Films alongside A24.

A mother-daughter fairytale, the plot is being kept under wraps.

The project was developed with BBC Film, BFI, and Gingerbread Pictures. BBC Film joins A24 as co-financing partners, alongside BFI awarding funds from the National Lottery, and Cinereach.

Louis-Dreyfus is coming off two features, lending her voice to the Pixar animated pic Onward and starring opposite Will Ferrell in Downhill. She also appeared in the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Pusic is an award-winning Croatian writer and director based in London. In 2015 her short film The Beast premiered at the Telluride Film Festival and subsequently screened at over 30 festivals. Her next project, a comedy short Rhonna & Donna, was also selected for Telluride in 2016 and went on to win a host of awards.

Pusic is represented by Marnie Podos at Under New Mgmt. Louis-Dreyfus is represented by CAA. Petticrew is represented by Hamilton Hodell. Kene is represented by Curtis Brown and Brillstein Entertainment.