Juan Williams Says He’s Leaving Fox News’ ‘The Five’ But Will Remain At Network As A Political Analyst

Juan Williams said on Wednesday that he is leaving Fox News’ early evening panel show The Five, but he will continue to be a political analyst on the network.

“This is my last day hosting The Five,” Williams said on the show. “Covid taught me a lot of lessons. As the show goes back to the New York studio, I will be staying in D.C. I will be working for Fox out of Washington. My work as a Fox News political analyst will continue.”

Williams has been a host of the show for almost seven years, as the liberal voice among the four other panelists. The show is top in its time slot against other cable news rivals.

Williams tested positive for Covid-19 in December, and the show went back to a remote format. But The Five is preparing to go back to the in studio format on June 1, which would mean that Williams would have to return to commuting from D.C. to New York.

Fox News plans to feature a rotating series of liberal cohosts on the show until a permanent liberal replacement is named, a spokesperson at the network said.

As Williams noted, the show’s audience has grown through the years, as its hosts comment on the day’s news headlines, sometimes getting in sparring matches. He has been with the network since 1997.

Megan Albano, vice president of weekend primetime and The Five at the network, said in a statement, “As Juan Williams announced on air today, he will be leaving The Five to live in Washington, DC full time. We are incredibly grateful for his commitment to the show and its success over the last several years. As we started planning The Five’s return to its New York City studio at our headquarters a few months ago, Juan decided to stay in Washington, D.C. permanently. We accommodated his request, understanding and appreciating his desire to remain closer to his family, recognizing that a remote co-hosting role on a roundtable in-studio program was not a long-term option. While we will miss his insightful contributions each night and look forward to welcoming him on set whenever he’s in New York, we are pleased to have him continue his longtime role as a senior political analyst with Fox News Media.”