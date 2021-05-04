Juan Antonio Signs With Untitled Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Sacrifice star Juan Antonio has signed with Untitled Entertainment for management.

Antonio is currently filming the first season of BET+’s upcoming series Sacrifice, adapted from the 2019 BET+ film in which he starred. Antonio reprises his role of Dom Mayfield, opposite Paula Patton, in the series.

On the film side, Antonio most recently appeared in Good Joe Bell, starring Mark Wahlberg and Connie Britton. He also recently recurred as Marcus on the CW’s Good Trouble and played Phillip on the third season of Fox’s Empire.

In addition to the film and TV projects he has in the works, Antonio’s upcoming focus will be in the production arena. His Umbrella Z production company is currently creating and pitching content, as well as continuing to curate original music for special projects, including for the BET+ series Sacrifice.

Antonio continues to be repped by The Kohner Agency.