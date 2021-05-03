Joy Ganes Joins Tracy Yvonne Productions

Joy Ganes is joining Tracy Oliver’s shingle, Tracy Yvonne Productions, after serving as Vice President of Business and Legal Affairs at BBC Studios. She produced the 2019 Sundance Selection and 2020 Spirit Award-nominated feature Prematureas well as the 2020 SXSW Selection feature I’ll Meet You There. Prior to that, Ganes started her career at Fox Searchlight in the Acquisitions department.

“Delighted and humbled to be on this journey with Tracy, I look forward to developing our projects which showcase unique voices that reflect an inclusive world,” said Ganes

Tracy Oliver recently landed a multi-year, overall deal with Apple TV+. Under the deal, Oliver will create both TV and film projects for Apple TV+ through Tracy Yvonne Productions shingle with an emphasis on telling diverse and meaningful stories.

Related Story Tracy Oliver Lands Eight-Figure Overall Deal With Apple

“Since meeting ten years ago in the Stark program at USC, Joy has become a close friend and creative partner who shares my creative taste and drive to make commercial content for underrepresented groups,” Oliver said. “Beyond excited about all the projects we have in development currently and the new ones on the way at Apple TV+.”

The company will focused primarily on commercial female-led or female driven, diverse stories across all genres skewing We’re deliberately skewing towards more fun, commercial fare and similarly to Girls Trip, we’re targeting a wide audience although the core audience would primarily be women of color. Tracy will write and executive produce/show run certain projects and in other cases Joy and Tracy will supervise and produce other writers.

Oliver is currently exec producing Harlem, a single-camera comedy for Amazon that is produced with Amy Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions and Universal TV. She has enjoyed an impressive ascent since the blockbuster hit film Girls Trip, which she co-wrote. With the success of the film, Tracy became the first African-American woman to write a film that grossed over $100 million at the box office.