Joshua Jackson’s Liquid Media Taps Ronald Thomson CEO & Partners With Insight TV

EXCLUSIVE: Liquid Media Group has tapped Ronald Thomson as CEO and formed a partnership with the 4K HDR distribution company Insight TV.

Liquid Media Group offers content creators a pathway to turn concepts and ideas into reality, providing financial and strategic support. Operating on four pillars — creation, financing, production, distribution & monetization — Liquid offers a way to move through the stages from inception through to monetization.

The Liquid board is led by chairman Joshua Jackson, whose series turns include The Affair, Dawson’s Creek and Mighty Ducks. He brought Thomson on to help drive Liquid Media forward into a new chapter.

“My dream for Liquid was always to bring amazing stories to the world, and to provide the tools to storytellers to make that happen,” Jackson said. “Ron’s deep knowledge and experience of the entertainment industry, and his vision for where he sees the future of the industry moving, is a perfect fit. His hand on the wheel will empower Liquid Media to deliver on our mission. Storytelling is no longer regional or even national, but truly global. The next generation of audience members already know to seek out the best content in the world, and this partnership with Insight TV gives us the ability to meet that demand.”

Thomson is the founder and president of global business development firm Cameron Thomson Group, spearheading that company for over two decades.

Insight TV is a worldwide platform for content distribution; with their channel embedded into Sony televisions in multiple territories and the many other platforms it’s delivered on, the Insight TV network is accessible to hundreds of millions of viewers across the globe. The partnership of these two companies offers a full lifecycle delivery for any content creators they choose to work with.