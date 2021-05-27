‘Josep’: Jo Koy To Headline Filipino-American Sitcom In Development At ABC

Jo Koy will bring his Filipino culture-centric humor from stand-up to sitcom with the ABC comedy Josep.

The stand-up comedian, whose jokes featured in Netflix specials Comin’ In Hot and In His Elements have resonated with members of the Filipino and Filipino-American communities, will star in the titular role and executive produce. The ABC half-hour sitcom, which is currently in development, will follows the life of a hardworking Filipino American nurse. Written and executive produced by showrunner Steve Joe, Josep will also see its titular character navigating dating, fatherhood and his mother moving in with him.

The project also comes 20th Television and also comes from writers Michael Golamco and Randall Park under their Imminent Collision banner, who previously teamed for the Netflix rom-com Always Be My Maybe starring Park and Ali Wong. Hieu Ho will also executive produce for Imminent Collision, alongside Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar for The Detective Agency and Joe Meloche.

Josep marks one of Koy’s latest projects. The Filipino-American comedian’s work includes stand-up specials for Comedy Central and Netflix. He made his Netflix debut in 2017 with Jo Koy: Live From Seattle, which was then followed by Jo Koy: Comin’ In Hot and Jo Koy: In His Elements in February 2019 and June 2020, respectively.

He will executive produce Easter Sunday, from Ken Chen. The family comedy is based on his life experiences and features Lou Diamond Phillips, Eva Noblezada, Brandon Wardell, Tia Carrere, Lydia Gaston, Rodney To, Melody Butiu, Joey Guila and Elana Juatco.

Koy is represented by Arsonhouse Entertainment, CAA and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman.