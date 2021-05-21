Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Alok Vaid-Menon Signs With UTA

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘The Flash’: Jordan Fisher Suits Up As Bart Allen/Impulse For The CW Series In First-Look Image

Impulse The Flash
DC

The CW revealed a first-look image at Jordan Fisher’s appearance as Bart Allen/Impluse, the future son of Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton), on The Flash.

The image, which you can see below, features Fisher in Impulse’s signature white-and-red suit. Bart is the fastest teenager on the planet, but due to his penchant for wildly impulsive behavior, stunned parents Barry and Iris will have their hands full trying to teach their new son patience. But it’s a task they’ll have to accomplish, in order for their family to work together and stop Team Flash’s biggest threat yet.

Bart will team up with his sister, Nora/XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy), as well as his parents for “Heart of the Matter, Part 1,” the 150th episode of The Flash. 

The Flash, which will bid farewell to two of its original cast members this current season, is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Eric Wallace. The Flash is produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad