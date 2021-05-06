Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy’s Kilter Films Developing Psychological Horror Anthology Series At Amazon With Craig MacNeill & Clay Chapman

EXCLUSIVE: Craig MacNeill and Clay Chapman, the duo behind SXSW horror film The Boy, have teamed up with Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy’s Kilter Films to develop a horror series at Amazon.

Unknown is a psychological horror anthology series that plunges into the corners of the American landscape, probing the intersection of folklore and our bloody history of true crime.

The first season is centered around an estranged brother and sister, who return to the Texas Killing Fields, only to encounter a dark spirit that inhabits the region from their childhood.

The series will be produced by Amazon Studios and Kilter Films.

MacNeill directed feature The Boy and wrote it with Chapman. It starred Jared Breeze, David Morse and Rainn Wilson and was loosely inspired by Chapman’s novel Miss Corpus about a budding serial killer.

MacNeill has directed episodes of series including The Twilight Zone, Castle Rock and Monsterland, as well as psychological thriller feature Lizzie starring Chloe Sevigny and Kristen Stewart.

Chapman is the author of a slew of books including The Remaking and Nothing Untoward. He is also the writer of the ongoing Marvel series Scream: Curse of Carnage and is working with Boom! Studios on miniseries Origins.

Unknown comes a couple of years after Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy struck a giant overall deal with Amazon Studios, which was announced in April 2019.

It is the latest series that the Westworld creators are developing with the streamer, having worked on sci-fi techno thriller drama series The Peripheral.