Jon Bernthal, Josh Charles, Jamie Hector To Star In ‘We Own This City’ HBO Limited Series From ‘The Wire’ Team

Jon Bernthal, Josh Charles and Jamie Hector have been tapped as the leads of HBO’s We Own This City limited series, from The Wire’s EP David Simon and producer George Pelecanos. Reinaldo Marcus Green (Monsters and Men) is set to direct and executive produce the series, based on Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton’s book We Own This City: A True Story of Crime, Cops and Corruption. Production is set to begin in July.

The six-hour limited series chronicles the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force — and the corruption and moral collapse that befell an American city in which the policies of drug prohibition and mass arrest were championed at the expense of actual police work.

Bernthal plays Sgt. Wayne Jenkins of the Baltimore Police Department, perhaps the central figure in the sprawling federal corruption case that centered on the agency’s Gun Trace Task Force, a plainclothes unit that went completely rogue and began hunting and robbing citizens and drug dealers alike as decades of a relentless drug war and mass incarceration in Baltimore spun wildly out of control.

Charles is Daniel Hersl, who was a cocky, swaggering cop known amongst Baltimore residents for his casual brutality and was the subject of multiple citizen complaints. Hersl was effectively banned from the Eastern District before his move to the GTTF.

Hector plays Sean M. Suiter, a Baltimore City Homicide detective who was caught up in the GTTF case and called to testify before a federal grand jury. Tragically, Suiter finds he can’t outrun his past.

Simon and Pelecanos write the series, with The Wire scribes Ed Burns and Bill Zorzi. Simon, Pelecanos and Burns also executive produce with HBO’s former President of Miniseries Kary Antholis, Nina K. Noble and Green. Zorzi is co-executive producer. Dwight Watkins also serves as writer.

This will be Bernthal and Green’s third collaboration following WB’s King Richard releasing in November and Amazon drama series The Bottoms, which Bernthal created, stars and co-writes. Bernthal will also star in The Many Saints of Newark, Lena Dunham’s Sharp Stick and BJ Novak’s Untitled Anthology Series. He recently starred as Lee Iacocca in the Oscar-nominated film Ford v. Ferrari. Bernthal is repped by WME, manager Daniele Bernfeld and attorney David Weber. Green is repped by WME.

Charles starred for five seasons as Will Gardner on CBS’ The Good Wife, a role which earned him Emmy, Golden Globe and Critics Choice award nominations. He was most recently seen opposite Hilary Swank in Netflix space drama series Away and in Showtime’s The Loudest Voice limited series opposite Russell Crowe. Charles is repped by UTA.

Hector’s role reunites him with Simon and Pelecanos, with whom he worked on The Wire, starring as Marlo Stanfield. He most recently starred in Bosch. He can currently be seen recurring in Queen of the South. Hector is repped by Roberson’s Artist Management & Paradigm.