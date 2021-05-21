John Krasinski Wrestles His Way On As ‘The Late Show’s First In-Studio Guest Since Pandemic Began

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert welcomed its first in-studio guest in over 14 months with an arm wrestling contest.

John Krasinski appeared in the Ed Sullivan Theater office building – albeit in Colbert’s make-shift studio rather than the traditional spot – and Colbert welcomed him in an unusual way (see clip below).

Krasinski was on the CBS show presumably to promote the somewhat-delayed A Quiet Place Part II, which he wrote and directed, and appeared in flashback scenes alongside his wife Emily Blunt.

The Office star also revealed this week that he and ViacomCBS had decided not to move forward with a television version of his online hit Some Good News after the company’s streaming service, then called CBS All Access, struck a deal for the viral pandemic smash web series.

“ViacomCBS and I were trying to figure out a way to make it into an actual weekly news show,” he told the New York Times, “but in the end we both agreed not to move forward and keep it in its original format.”