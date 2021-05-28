John Dickerson To Switch From ’60 Minutes’ To ‘CBS Sunday Morning’

John Dickerson is shifting his focus at the network from correspondent for 60 Minutes to CBS Sunday Morning and other projects.

Dickerson has been with 60 Minutes for two years, after a stint as co-anchor of CBS This Morning. He previously was moderator of Face the Nation from 2015 to 2018, and has been filling in for Margaret Brennan while she is in maternity leave.

The network said Dickerson will be contributing to Sunday Morning and will continue in a key political anchor and reporting role as chief political analyst and senior national correspondent.

“This enables John to do more reporting on a regular basis across all of our programs and platforms, including CTM, Evening News and Face the Nation, offering his distinctive political reporting and analysis, historical perspective, and prolific storytelling,” the network said.

Dickerson also is working on a series for Paramount+, “building on his background as a best-selling author and historian.”

Rand Morrison, executive producer of CBS Sunday Morning, said that Dickerson “has regularly provided Sunday Morning with a variety of stories – along with political analysis. We value his insights – and couldn’t be more pleased that one of the hats he’ll now be wearing is that of Sunday Morning contributor.” Variety first reported on Dickerson’s move.