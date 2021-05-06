John David Washington To Star In Gareth Edwards Next Film ‘True Love’ At New Regency

EXCLUSIVE: After recently working together on David O. Russell’s next pic, John David Washington and New Regency are reuniting as Sources tell Deadline the Golden Globe and SAG nominated Washington is on board to star in Gareth Edwards next pic True Love for New Regency. The film is an original sci-fi project written and directed by Godzilla helmer Gareth Edwards. Kiri Hart will serve as a producer on the project along with Edwards. New Regency will produce and finance the film.

Not much is known about the plot other then it being described as a near future sci-fi story.

After directing the Star Wars spin-off Rogue One to worldwide success, Edwards had been developing several projects, wanting to make sure his next project was the right one before committing. He finally committed to that film last year and once the package hit the market, New Regency jumped at the opportunity to work with him.

Washington has found himself very busy after his critically acclaimed role in the Oscar-winning Spike Lee pic BlacKkKlansman. In the past year he has been seen starring in the Christopher Nolan sci-fi action pic Tenet as well as the Netflix drama Malcolm And Marie. He is also starring in New Regency’s highly anticipated upcoming David O. Russell film alongside Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and an impressive ensemble of A-list actors. He is represented by WME.

Besides Rogue One, Edwards is also known for directing the box-office hit Godzilla. Between the two they earned a combined $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office, as well as the critically acclaimed Monsters. He is represented by WME, Curtis Brown, Range Media Partners, Ziffren Law.

New Regency’s upcoming film slate includes Adrian Lyne’s Deep Water, starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, a film adaptation of the acclaimed musical starring Richard E. Grant, Sharon Horgan, Sarah Lancashire, and newcomer Max Harwood, an untitled original film from David O. Russell starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Chris Rock