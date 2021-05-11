John Carpenter Scares Up Horror Podcasts & Tatiana Maslany Preps Dark Comedy ‘Power Trip’ For Realm

John Carpenter and Tatiana Maslany are among the top creators setting up podcasts for audio firm Realm.

The Halloween co-creator and his wife Sandy King Carpenter are scaring up three series starting with Roanoke Falls, an atmospheric thriller about the fear of the unknown, the dangers of superstition, and the depths of desperation.

The series, which will come out in October 2021, follows a woman who investigates a string of murders in the second Roanoke settlement, leading her to a serial killer from the original voyage who waits in the woods.

The pair will follow Roanoke Falls in winter 2022 with Angel to Some and Furnace. Angel to Some follows a chronically ill Catholic student who calls on a guardian angel to protect her — but the angel who shows up instead wants her dead. Furnace is centered around a former tech darling who sets out to start a utopia called The Furnace, and he and his fellow anarchists rebuild a former dilapidated town using large – scale 3D printers — only to discover they’ve printed structures made of an A.I. biotech and trapped themselves in a city that wants to kill them

Orphan Black star Maslany is also set to star in and exec produce original series Power Trip. The show is an irreverent dark comedy in which a screwed-up woman indulging in dark magic tries not to screw herself over and is written by Mary Elizabeth Hamilton, Sarah Smith, and Becca Mix.

It will follow the second season of Orphan Black: The Next Chapter, which Maslany narrates alongside Jordan Gavaris, and Evelyne Brochu. It is written by Malka Older, Madeline Ashby, Mishell Baker, Heli Kennedy, E.C. Myers, and Lindsay Smith and will return in the fall.

Realm was co-founded by former Penguin Random House executive Molly Barton and former Obama Administration Dept of Justice lawyer Julian Yap. It is launching Realm+ on Apple Podcasts Subscriptions in May with sci-fi series The Vela, horror comedy Low Life, and Latina private detective period drama The Shadow Files of Morgan Knox.

Elsewhere, the company is launching Pia Wilson’s If I Go Missing The Witches Did It in the summer, earthquake drama Fault Lines, prohibition-inspired fantasy Elixir, and Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea reimagining Nemo.